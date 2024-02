Share · View all patches · Build 13491180 · Last edited 18 February 2024 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy

WEAPONS AND ITEMS

Added Brown Bess

Added SCAR-H

Added Dart Gun

Added Destroyer Chainsaw

Added Chainsaw Gun

Added Arcade Rifle

Added Arcade Revolver

Added Arcade DB

Completely reworked attachments

Added PU Scope

Added VR80 UBG

Added ammo meters to all arcade mode weapons

Added tons of new barrel targets

Reworked sounds for many guns

Fixed KS-23 Hand-hold

Fixed Flaregun

Fixed a few floating trees

Resized SVT-40

Resized M1 Carbine

Resized M2 Carbine

Added Lemon Bread

Added Black Rye Bread

Added White Bread

Added Flashbang grenade

Added Destructible Rocks

Added Furnace

Added Grill

Added Destructible Trees

Remodeled SCAR-L

Reworked Double Barrel Shotgun physics

Added glow sights to SVD

Remodeled 1903 sniper rifle

ENEMIES

Reworked Marauder AI

Added new enemy: The Big Bun

Added new enemy: The Big Bun Ranged

Added new enemy: The Michael Ryers

Added new enemy: The Small Loaves

Added new enemy: The Baguette man

MAPS AND MODES

Added SC-B to sandbox games

Added super secret extration mode testing

Reworked and rebalanced Arcade Mode

OTHER

Remastered 3 music tracks

Fixed MANY small bugs