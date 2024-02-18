 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Far Lands update for 18 February 2024

1.1 PvP Server Beta fix 5

Share · View all patches · Build 13491019 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Server Performance is better
  • Item slots are bigger
  • Autoturrets fire rate buffed
  • Pouch duplication is fixed
  • ADS hold or toggle setting
  • Cant shoot zombies in shanty town
  • Buildings will load from further distance to clients
  • Shooting request location is now client sided to avoid latency issues

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1500941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link