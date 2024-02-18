- Server Performance is better
- Item slots are bigger
- Autoturrets fire rate buffed
- Pouch duplication is fixed
- ADS hold or toggle setting
- Cant shoot zombies in shanty town
- Buildings will load from further distance to clients
- Shooting request location is now client sided to avoid latency issues
Far Lands update for 18 February 2024
1.1 PvP Server Beta fix 5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1500941
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update