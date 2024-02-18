1.2.1 bugfix release and Tame It! Side Stories-2

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Hi, everyone!

Today we have a small update for Tame It! Christmas Story, fixing a strange and rare bug. Thanks to our players for reporting it!

Also, we decided to publish here the second comic based on the Tame It! world.

So, what's coming up in this issue?

The journey of Lee and the girls continues. Lee is not the most experienced navigator, you see, it is difficult for him to navigate and lead the raft in the right direction (and where is that 'right direction' anyways?!). So more and more islands of the archipelago come across on their way and a new adventure awaits Lee on each of them. This time the island seems harmless, but it is only at first sight! In the depths lurks something, and what exactly — you have to find out!

After the game update, the comic will be available in the game folder by address: Comics/TameIt_Comic_2.pdf

Have fun and stay tuned!

Changelog: