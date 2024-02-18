Hotfix 0.9.2.0h

Fixes:
- Fixed coop player not being teleported into descent expedition events when one player enteres a room
- Fixed coop player triggered dodge skills spawning at player 1 position
- Fixed trinket stats not beeing added to the build inspector on the leaderboards (note that tree of light legacy skills are not taken into account on the build inspector)
- Fixed weird floating point values in crit stats of leaderboard build viewer
- Fixed darokins staff ranged weapon missing scaling with melee damage icon
- Fixed missing scaling with melee damage icon for glaring light skill
