Striving for Light update for 18 February 2024

Hotfix 0.9.2.0h

18 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes:
  • Fixed coop player not being teleported into descent expedition events when one player enteres a room
  • Fixed coop player triggered dodge skills spawning at player 1 position
  • Fixed trinket stats not beeing added to the build inspector on the leaderboards (note that tree of light legacy skills are not taken into account on the build inspector)
  • Fixed weird floating point values in crit stats of leaderboard build viewer
  • Fixed darokins staff ranged weapon missing scaling with melee damage icon
  • Fixed missing scaling with melee damage icon for glaring light skill

