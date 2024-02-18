Fix issues related to switching weapons...

-Fixed the problem of switching weapons too quickly, causing the weapons to stick to your hands and display abnormally.
-Added a barrel of oil to the big wooden house on the farm
-Fixed the bug of opening the backpack when reloading
-Fixed the bug that caused abnormal aiming of the gun after reloading.
-Repair leaks in school
-Fixed a bug that caused players to be controlled by zombies when aiming
-CD tips for ammo boxes
-Some small changes
I hope the frequent updates will not affect you, and I wish you a good day!
