Fix issues related to switching weapons...

-Fixed the problem of switching weapons too quickly, causing the weapons to stick to your hands and display abnormally.

-Added a barrel of oil to the big wooden house on the farm

-Fixed the bug of opening the backpack when reloading

-Fixed the bug that caused abnormal aiming of the gun after reloading.

-Repair leaks in school

-Fixed a bug that caused players to be controlled by zombies when aiming

-CD tips for ammo boxes

-Some small changes

I hope the frequent updates will not affect you, and I wish you a good day!