Space Architect update for 18 February 2024

0.29.4 - Fixes

Build 13490798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix release with bugs reported by Emrys & tjtravel

  • Pathing bug resolved - caused all crewmembers to become stuck
  • Loaded game save sometimes had disconnected pipes, resolved now

Changed files in this update

Windows Space Architect Content Depot 1403741
