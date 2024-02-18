Big Update 11.0.1

In the Plinko 11.0.1 update, you can now experience the thrill of playing Plinko on an electronic machine in stunning 3D!

The new mode offers enhanced features and visual effects that bring the game to life in a whole new dimension.

Watch as the colorful chips bounce and slide through an intricately designed 3D pegboard,

creating an immersive and exciting gaming experience.

Get ready to enjoy Plinko like never before with this latest update!

Whats New ?

In the latest update, Plinko introduces an all-new 3D Arcade Machine mode, where players can enjoy the classic game in a whole new dimension. The update also includes the addition of gems and a store, allowing players to change their arcade machines. With this exciting new mode and the ability to customize your gaming experience, the Plinko 11.0.1 update brings new and dynamic features to the game!