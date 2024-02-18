 Skip to content

Empires update for 18 February 2024

Empires 2.36.1 Released!

Empires 2.36.1 Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're happy to announce version 2.36.1 which is live on Steam right now.
Changelog below and also on our Website

Changelog:

Bug fixes

  • Fixed commander vote issues introduced in the last update.
  • Fixed a client crash.

Other changes

  • Changed the colour of the border indicating empty armour plates on the vehicle HUD. These are now dark red instead of grey.
  • Modified soft flesh impact sounds slightly.

