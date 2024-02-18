Quick Patch to fix a bug where if you tried to slide left after shooting the enemy behind the falling sign at the end of stage1b you would be stuck sliding left instead of walking over and hitting the pimp.
Deathwish Enforcers Special Edition update for 18 February 2024
Quick Patch 1.2b1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
