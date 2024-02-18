 Skip to content

Deathwish Enforcers Special Edition update for 18 February 2024

Quick Patch 1.2b1

Share · View all patches · Build 13490723 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick Patch to fix a bug where if you tried to slide left after shooting the enemy behind the falling sign at the end of stage1b you would be stuck sliding left instead of walking over and hitting the pimp.

