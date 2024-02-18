 Skip to content

One Drop update for 18 February 2024

2024-02-19 Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 13490682 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Modified the UI.
  • Revised some parts of the story.
  • Improved visibility in certain less noticeable sections.
  • Adjusted some sound elements.
  • Intro and outro have been added, and the scoreboard is now displayed upon clearing.
  • Fixed bugs causing unusual behavior in certain segments.
  • Updated the tutorial.
  • Added Simplified and Traditional Chinese languages.

The next update will feature the addition of collectible items.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2755671
