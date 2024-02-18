2024-02-19 Patch Note

- Modified the UI.
- Revised some parts of the story.
- Improved visibility in certain less noticeable sections.
- Adjusted some sound elements.
- Intro and outro have been added, and the scoreboard is now displayed upon clearing.
- Fixed bugs causing unusual behavior in certain segments.
- Updated the tutorial.
- Added Simplified and Traditional Chinese languages.
One Drop update for 18 February 2024
