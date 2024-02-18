Added blood bottles and fixed a lot of bugs

New
Add blood bottle props
Add the status of using blood bottles
Add some new loading tips
Add state machine states for movement, jumping, construction and planting
Add wooden block mining special effects
Repair
Fix erasing water bug
Add esc to launch
Left click to determine the validity
Adjust the melee attack frame position
Adjust the playback timing of attack sound effects
Adjust the layers of some items
Adjust gravity acceleration
Adjust the grapple adjustment after using gravity.
Fix the torch mining error
Adjust the color of wooden walls and blocks
