Fakeway update for 18 February 2024

Added blood bottles and fixed a lot of bugs

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  1. Add blood bottle props

  2. Add the status of using blood bottles

  3. Add some new loading tips

  4. Add state machine states for movement, jumping, construction and planting

  5. Add wooden block mining special effects

Repair

  1. Fix erasing water bug

  2. Add esc to launch

  3. Left click to determine the validity

  4. Adjust the melee attack frame position

  5. Adjust the playback timing of attack sound effects

  6. Adjust the layers of some items

  7. Adjust gravity acceleration

  8. Adjust the grapple adjustment after using gravity.

  9. Fix the torch mining error

  10. Adjust the color of wooden walls and blocks

