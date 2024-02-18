1.0.7 patch and a look at the next update

Hello everyone. We're about a week away from the release of Gearbits: Gear Angels and the next update, which adds three new playable characters and a new map for the wave battle mode.

For the new map, I was going for a more futuristic aesthetic than the base game. I've also taken a new direction with the map geometry. It's got a variety of large open areas and smaller corridors. I've also tried to add some variety, by having half the map be a sleak futuristic city, with the other half taking a more rugged, industrial look.







You'll get to try it out for yourself on the 26th, when the update launches, together with the free spin-off game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2804580/

While working on the update, I've made some changes and fixes to the game.