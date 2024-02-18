 Skip to content

修炼成仙 update for 18 February 2024

2024-02-18更新补丁

Last edited by Wendy

更新内容-20240218：
数据重回炼气一层是因为按照最初设定，轮回会重置清空，同时奖励轮回点数。
上次更新给了各位玩家一次轮回，却未注意到初始化的问题，应该直接轮回点数值增加即可。
给大家带来的糟糕体验表示深刻的检讨与歉意。需要调整存档的发作者邮箱，感恩。
1.修复集市出售为空的BUG
2.修复法阵九重购买未生效的BUG
3.修复法术九重购买报错的BUG
4.修复无尽挑战获得轮回点不显示BUG
5.修复完成支线任务获得轮回点不显示BUG

