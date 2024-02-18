 Skip to content

20 Small Mazes update for 18 February 2024

Hotfix #7

Share · View all patches · Build 13490464 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where if you went to the options menu right after beating the game and clicked "return to game", it overwrote your save file.

-FLEB

