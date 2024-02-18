 Skip to content

Brawl Tactics: Origins update for 18 February 2024

early access 1.25

Share · View all patches · Build 13490449 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • 3 new enemies have been added to the game!
Censorwing

(Sector 3)

Lightning Wolf

(Sector 1)

Spellthief Goblin

(Sector 1)

  • Enemy movement AI has been improved. Now, enemies that move towards enemies to attack them position themselves as far away as their Attack Range allows them to still strike their target. Before this patch, they always went as close as possible. Also, they now circumvent allies that are in the way in order to strike their target from another angle (before this patch they would've just skipped their turn waiting in line)

  • You can now see the mana your allies have during combat in their Stats panel.

