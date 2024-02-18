You do not want to solve puzzle

From now, if you do not want to handle with puzzle, you can cancel puzzles in the settings!

If you cancel puzzle for a save, this cant be returned. All puzzles will be saved as solved after action.

If you continue with current save and want to cancel puzzle, that is also possible. If portal gate is not opening just teleport the map again from village. It will be refreshed.

Before start new save, if you want to play with puzzles do not forget to uncheck in settings!

I hope this update can help you to enjoy Six Sides of Obscurity more.

I understand that you want to kill monster not a brainstorm. So This patch is for you!