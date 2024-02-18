 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Six Sides Of Obscurity update for 18 February 2024

You do not want to solve puzzle

Share · View all patches · Build 13490417 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

From now, if you do not want to handle with puzzle, you can cancel puzzles in the settings!
If you cancel puzzle for a save, this cant be returned. All puzzles will be saved as solved after action.
If you continue with current save and want to cancel puzzle, that is also possible. If portal gate is not opening just teleport the map again from village. It will be refreshed.
Before start new save, if you want to play with puzzles do not forget to uncheck in settings!

I hope this update can help you to enjoy Six Sides of Obscurity more.
I understand that you want to kill monster not a brainstorm. So This patch is for you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2631221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link