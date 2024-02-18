Updated content on February 18, 2024

 Skip to content

Railway Fugitive update for 18 February 2024

Correction: The material of Snow Leopard is enabled with GPU.
Correction: Scene saturation decreased.
Correction: The health of each small boss has increased.

