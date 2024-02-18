Renpy 8.1 game update + Addition: discover Corrupted Paradise

Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Renpy 8.1 game update:

More stable

Faster

New in-game link to Corrupted Paradise.

Don't forget to add it to your Wishlist!

The demo will arrive soon and the game is scheduled for release in Q1 next year. (2025)

Paradise Club is known to the wealthy as the island of all fantasies. The leaders cater to every need: young women, submissives, strippers, twins, etc... Our two heroes arrive on the island to solve the mystery surrounding the disappearance of their half-sister.

Discover Corrupted Paradise, a visual novel like no other! 2 playable heroes and an open world without repetitive actions or texts!

After the success of Training Lucie (91% positive reviews), immerse yourself in the thrilling universe of Corrupted Paradise.

Behind an unassuming club, this paradise island is known to the wealthy as the island of all perversity. The directors cater to every desire: young women, submission, striptease, twins, and more. Our two heroes arrive on the island to unravel the mystery surrounding the disappearance of their half-sister. You have 10 days to find her and uncover the numerous perverse secrets of the island.

This information will increase by 2025 :

Over 2,000 images and more than 100 animated scenes

4 hours of gameplay

Truly original erotic scenes: Pleasure Wheel, teaching certain women about sex, exhibitionism, submission, MFF and FMM threesomes, lesbian romance, and more.

Alongside the main plot, be dominant or romantic with the game characters. Choose your allies and conquests. Build your harem if you manage to corrupt enough girls and boys.

Discover, and add it on your Wishlist !

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2701750/Corrupted_Paradise/