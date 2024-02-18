V1.7 - Controller patches and more

Now you can play games more comfortably with your Xbox gamepad!

Gamepad input is available in all parts of the game except the Settings window.

Now when you connect a gamepad, you will see pad buttons instead of keyboard keys in all UI displays.

Gamepad key mappings (bindings) have not been added due to my lack of development skills.

If you're using a controller other than an Xbox pad, such as a dualshock, you'll need to set it up in Steam - Settings - Controllers - General Controller Configuration.

Character "GobGob" readjustment:

Added a passive icon for GobGob.

Increased the energy cost of GobGob's dagger throw.

GobGob now throws a dagger when using Chain Strike or Final Strike (the same dagger that goes out with his normal attack)

Dagger duration and dagger speed increase in proportion to GobGob's level has been reduced.

You can now check each character's passive when selecting a character in Town.

The following changes have been made to slot machines in the Store Tent.

The cost of slot machine in the Store Tent has been increased.

Reduced the rewards for slot machine in the Store Tent.

Slot machine in the Store Tent deals more damage when they explode.

The cost increase of slot machine in a Store Tent is no more capped at 5x.

This stingy merchant's patch is not because we don't want players to make a lot of money, but because the behavior of tediously spinning slot machine wave after wave was enforced gameplay, which is not our intention.

Increased unique ability damage for god(playable) character.

Minor changes to enemy health and attack values that increase per wave.

The passive that increases health when standing still now increases in % of max health, making it more effective.

Enemy drop gold has been slightly lowered.

Reduced the maximum skill damage bonus from the Epic passive "Money Power" from 100% to 50%.

(Note that most passives are stackable; other passives, such as explosive platform, also increase damage when multiple ones are obtained).

Increased the health of some bosses.

Fixed an issue that caused hidden text to appear in ending under the wrong conditions.

There is currently a bug in some waves that sometimes prevents the wave from being cleared even if all enemies are killed. We've been aware of this for a while, but we're still working to find the cause. We'll try to get it fixed in 2.0 tomorrow.

As always, thank you so much for playing!