🇰🇷 Updated Korean Localisation + Line Indicator updates + Bug Fixes

Korean translation updated!
- Localisation has been updated for Korean. Thanks so much to GreenJin for the updated translation!
Line indicator updates
- You can now adjust the width of line indicators. Line indicator width option has been added.
- Made lines render earlier at higher base scroll speeds.
Bug fixes
- Fixed bug where chat was behind the pause menu while in-game.
- Fixed bug where there would sometimes be no song selected upon opening the game.
- Removed text typo in workshop panels
Changed files in this update