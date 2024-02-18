 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MuseSwipr update for 18 February 2024

🇰🇷 Updated Korean Localisation + Line Indicator updates + Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 13490196 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Korean translation updated!
  • Localisation has been updated for Korean. Thanks so much to GreenJin for the updated translation!
Line indicator updates
  • You can now adjust the width of line indicators. Line indicator width option has been added.
  • Made lines render earlier at higher base scroll speeds.
Bug fixes
  • Fixed bug where chat was behind the pause menu while in-game.
  • Fixed bug where there would sometimes be no song selected upon opening the game.
  • Removed text typo in workshop panels

Changed files in this update

Depot 1879342
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link