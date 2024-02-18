Stellar Settlers Beta 0.5.2 Patch Notes

Hello Settlers!

We had a lot of constructive feedback about the spaceship-building part of the game, and we will perfect it in the early access release.

Spaceship-building gameplay in the demo is locked as mentioned in the previous posts and our twitter. You can still try out the demo and request access to the closed beta on our store page, as we take in new players as batches.

We worked on channeling a lot of content that we had the systems ready, since this update will only be on the closed beta and actual game we put all those systems and new events experimentally. We appreciate your feedback about these changes. (only bugfixes will be in the demo version)

Let's get into the full list of patch notes for this week:

Stellar Settlers Patch Notes

New Features

Added automatic demo/beta/early access version updater.

Introduced alternate build checkers for Beta and Demo versions.

Implemented missions and event tabs.

Added various events including eclipse, mutiny, heat wave, solar flare, AI uprising, sandstorm, and radiation leak.

Introduced a mechanic to lock certain research options and spaceship landing pad in the demo version.

Gameplay Changes

Updated the cost for the launch pad to 700-700-700-700.

Adjusted the production speed display in tooltips.

Improved the settler quest list and fixed related issues.

Enhanced the structure listing by saving the position on toggle.

Balanced the cost for 3rd level pods.

Restricted building in front of the gate of a structure.

Updated the resource generation logic for directly connected structures.

Added production bonuses for directly connected structures with assigned pods.

Implemented logic to allow structures to work without settlers if they are directly connected.

Fixes

Fixed camera rotation bugs.

Resolved a bug with the miner-hauler gate.

Fixed an issue where ore structures wouldn't show in the info panel.

Addressed a problem with haulers not returning to storage.

Corrected a typo in the game.

UI/UX Improvements

Reworked the design of the launch info panel.

Updated the panels for the robotics lab, trade satellite, and miner factory on assignment.

Added a "Select for me" button for easier selection.

Improved notification positioning for better clarity.

Miscellaneous

Added snap colliders to all spaceship parts.

Updated the logic for spaceship parts to joint with collided structures.

Enhanced the snap mode input with the F key.

Protected assigned structures from negative events.

Added checks for spaceship part ghosts and joints.

Implemented logic to prevent building spaceships if the player can't afford it.

Made various minor optimizations and cleanup.

As always thank you so much for continued support while we figure things out! We know last few updates were buggy, please hang in there :(