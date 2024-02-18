- Fixed an issue where Maxed female was recognized as hermaproditus
- Improved the way you interact with the ladder on Verona
- Fixed an issue where Ameer is not displaying his correct dialogue after the Villa.
- You can now headshot target in archery, targets that need 3 hits will be killed with one headshot
- Improved quest handling for Baba Larga
- Fixed an issue where Claudius option for trying again at the statue would not display.
- Fixed problem with the UI not closing when interacting with characters
- Fixed issue were New quest and Update objective would appear on top of each other.
- Improved the reveal Point of Interests (when pressing ALT)
- Quests will appear in Points of Interest alongside objectives
- Decreased size of minimap
- Fixed states of buttons in the settings
- Dialogue lines will be more readable now
- Signs update
- Optimized textures
- Fixed dark areas when having sex at Valerias house
Slaves of Rome update for 18 February 2024
Hotfix #9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
