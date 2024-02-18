 Skip to content

Slaves of Rome update for 18 February 2024

Hotfix #9

Build 13490149 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where Maxed female was recognized as hermaproditus
  • Improved the way you interact with the ladder on Verona
  • Fixed an issue where Ameer is not displaying his correct dialogue after the Villa.
  • You can now headshot target in archery, targets that need 3 hits will be killed with one headshot
  • Improved quest handling for Baba Larga
  • Fixed an issue where Claudius option for trying again at the statue would not display.
  • Fixed problem with the UI not closing when interacting with characters
  • Fixed issue were New quest and Update objective would appear on top of each other.
  • Improved the reveal Point of Interests (when pressing ALT)
  • Quests will appear in Points of Interest alongside objectives
  • Decreased size of minimap
  • Fixed states of buttons in the settings
  • Dialogue lines will be more readable now
  • Signs update
  • Optimized textures
  • Fixed dark areas when having sex at Valerias house

