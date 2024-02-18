Hello everyone,
I'm back with one more 'medium' update, which adds a new feature (that was asked by a few people)
Drawing.
You now have the possibility to draw on top of the game, you can pick the color, and the width as well. Erasing is also a possibility, in case your plans fail...
Drawings are shared between allies, and synced in real time multiplayer, allowing for a better communication while playing.
ADDED:
- New drawing and erasing tools.
CHANGED:
- Increased loading speed of mods.
FIXED:
- Nothing.
Changed files in this update