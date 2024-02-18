 Skip to content

Hex of Steel update for 18 February 2024

7.3.0

Build 13490087

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

I'm back with one more 'medium' update, which adds a new feature (that was asked by a few people)

Drawing.

You now have the possibility to draw on top of the game, you can pick the color, and the width as well. Erasing is also a possibility, in case your plans fail...

Drawings are shared between allies, and synced in real time multiplayer, allowing for a better communication while playing.

ADDED:
  • New drawing and erasing tools.
CHANGED:
  • Increased loading speed of mods.
FIXED:
  • Nothing.

