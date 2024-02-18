Dwelvers 1.0.1 Released - Improved Productivity and Bug Fixes

Dear Dwelvers Community,

Between working on the big update that is going to be released in March or April, I have been trying to solve some of the most annoying bugs reported so far. So now finally the Steam achievements should be registered as the should and the sound should be working on all computer.

There have been something that has been annoying me for a while. The issue with a lot of imps standing idle while there are a lot of work available. After a lot of debugging I found the issue to be that the storage rooms didn't "hire" enough workers. So now we have a much more efficient way to hire workers to the storage rooms, the amount of workers hired are now based the amount of work available. Previously the hiring was based on how busy the workers were, but this has obviously not worked as good as I have intended. So please enjoy this version with a hugely increased productivity in your dungeon :)

I have also removed the squares with the storage capacity and the workload icons:



And added the information about the storage capacity here:



The hammer shown in the image represents the amount of workers vs the amount of jobs in the room. As long as the workers reaches 50% of the amount of jobs the room will have a really good productivity.

I may add that I am really happy about the last 10 reviews the 30 days was all positive! This has given Dwelvers another row with recent reviews being VERY POSITIVE!! :D



Hopefully this will last :D So please keep on posting great reviews and spread the news about Dwelvers so that we can reach out and make the game more visible!

Fixed bugs and new features list

Thank you all for your support and I will see you soon again :)

Sincerely,

Rasmus Ljunggren

(The only developer of Dwelvers)