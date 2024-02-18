 Skip to content

Castles on Clouds Playtest update for 18 February 2024

Month 5 Week 3: City Buildings Refresh and Seasons System

Last edited by Wendy

City Buildings:

Refocused to keep design centered around tower defense, city buildings now play a more direct role.
Watchtower - Shows what enemies are approaching in next wave
Lumbermill - Allows clearing of forests for placing buildings on quads
Hunter Cottage - Produces food from neighboring forests
Market Square - Increases Merchant likelihood of arrival

Seasons System

Added skyboxes and floating islands
New Lighting and coloring for buildings, trees, grass, rivers, skyboxes, farms, and floating rocks

Misc Fixes:

Metaprogression Screen bug fixes
Fixed mmf package error that presented at beginning of game
Farm shape Fixes

