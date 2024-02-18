Month 5 Week 3: City Buildings Refresh and Seasons System

City Buildings:
Refocused to keep design centered around tower defense, city buildings now play a more direct role.
Watchtower - Shows what enemies are approaching in next wave
Lumbermill - Allows clearing of forests for placing buildings on quads
Hunter Cottage - Produces food from neighboring forests
Market Square - Increases Merchant likelihood of arrival
Seasons System
Added skyboxes and floating islands
New Lighting and coloring for buildings, trees, grass, rivers, skyboxes, farms, and floating rocks
Misc Fixes:
Metaprogression Screen bug fixes
Fixed mmf package error that presented at beginning of game
Farm shape Fixes
