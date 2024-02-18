Month 5 Week 3: City Buildings Refresh and Seasons System

Share · View all patches · Build 13489999 · Last edited 18 February 2024 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy

City Buildings:

Refocused to keep design centered around tower defense, city buildings now play a more direct role.

Watchtower - Shows what enemies are approaching in next wave

Lumbermill - Allows clearing of forests for placing buildings on quads

Hunter Cottage - Produces food from neighboring forests

Market Square - Increases Merchant likelihood of arrival

Seasons System

Added skyboxes and floating islands

New Lighting and coloring for buildings, trees, grass, rivers, skyboxes, farms, and floating rocks

Misc Fixes:

Metaprogression Screen bug fixes

Fixed mmf package error that presented at beginning of game

Farm shape Fixes