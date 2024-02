Share · View all patches · Build 13489997 · Last edited 18 February 2024 – 11:59:05 UTC by Wendy

Thanks to user feedback - Fixed female avatar as well as added relevant sounds if in use

Corrected logic on Zed ammo drops, now if killed by a melee weapon, the Zed will drop ammo applicable for whatever gun you might be carrying which DOES take ammo

Adjusted ADS logic to return to ADS state after a reload if input is held