Road to Ballhalla update for 18 February 2024

Update Notes for v20240218

Share · View all patches · Build 13489965 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello rhythmic ball gamers,

I just pushed an update that hopefully fixes a random freeze issue that like 5 of you had since the last patch. It was seemingly caused by using a "newer" compiler (Visual Studio 2017) for that patch, even though that's the recommended one for the engine version used.

Sorry for the inconvenience to those that encountered this issue and that it took so long to be fixed! Please let me know in case the issue should persist.

Special thanks to Guddy, who provided logs & helped testing the fix! <3

Have a great day,
Kai

Changed files in this update

Windows Road to Ballhalla Content Depot 425411
  • Loading history…
