Release 19

Changelog
Slash Command Subcommands
just add a space between a slash command's name and.. voila!
Get Audit Log Action
finally lifted off the past limitations of events!
- Get Channel Audit Log Info Action
- Get Member Audit Log Info Action
- Find Invite Action
- "Is Streaming" Option in "Check If Member"
- "Is Camera On" Option in "Check If Member"
- Ability to store remaining time in Set Time Restriction
- Run Command Or Event Action (With a built-in dropdown for selecting commands)
- Delete Guild Data Action
- Delete Global Data Action
- Delete Member Data Action
- Delete Channel Data Action
- Delete Guild Data Action
- Delete User Data Action
- Fixed animation setting not applying to the alias editor
- Fixed auto-replies for slash commands
