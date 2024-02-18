 Skip to content

Bot Maker For Discord update for 18 February 2024

Release 19

Build 13489949 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

  • Slash Command Subcommands

    just add a space between a slash command's name and.. voila!

  • Get Audit Log Action

    finally lifted off the past limitations of events!

  • Get Channel Audit Log Info Action
  • Get Member Audit Log Info Action
  • Find Invite Action
  • "Is Streaming" Option in "Check If Member"
  • "Is Camera On" Option in "Check If Member"
  • Ability to store remaining time in Set Time Restriction
  • Run Command Or Event Action (With a built-in dropdown for selecting commands)
  • Delete Guild Data Action
  • Delete Global Data Action
  • Delete Member Data Action
  • Delete Channel Data Action
  • Delete Guild Data Action
  • Delete User Data Action
  • Fixed animation setting not applying to the alias editor
  • Fixed auto-replies for slash commands

merry christmas 👺

