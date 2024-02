Patch notes

Added: Destroying items will give you a gold back (buying price / 2)

Fixed: Looted items panel doesn't show all of the looted items.

Fixed: Legendary trigger notifications won't show after the session ends.

Fixed: Canvas order of looted items notification panel fixed. It was showing over on looted items take screen.

If you don't like the new patch, you can always go back to previous build by using BETAs on your Steam Client (oldbuild branch)