SimpleTD update for 18 February 2024

Copy Unit Update

Build 13489933 · Last edited by Wendy

Strong Unit And Easy Game?
Copy Unit, Random Copy Unit, Magic Beat Magic

1.Add Mirror Solider, Copy Unit , Limited Time, Copy Non Bullet Unit
2.Add Crowd State Effect To Brief Help

