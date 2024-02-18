 Skip to content

汐留TrainSimulator update for 18 February 2024

New playable routes Ishidate Line will be unlocked!

A new Ishidate Line has been opened. This line connects between Hasuike and Ishikan.
A morning shuttle operation round trip and an evening commuter semi-express ride have been set up for this time.
This is probably the first addition of a night rush train. Please enjoy the different schedule from the morning one.

