Update V0.1.2.0

Build 13489843 · Last edited 18 February 2024 – 12:09:17 UTC

Gameplay

Added Boosters that can be collected to during the run.

Added Hp booster

Added Speed booster

Visuals & UI/UX

After receiving some feedback these are the initial changes of the games visuals.

Changed fonts

Added character trail vfx

Removed character damage vfx

Improved floating damage numbers

Sfx/Music

Added sfx to various interactions

Enemy death sfx

Booster collect sfx

Ritual site interaction sfx

Gratitude for thy support! Join the cult! Stay tuned for more game updates. 🌟🎮