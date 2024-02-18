Update V0.1.2.0

Gameplay
Added Boosters that can be collected to during the run.
- Added Hp booster
- Added Speed booster
Visuals & UI/UX
After receiving some feedback these are the initial changes of the games visuals.
- Changed fonts
- Added character trail vfx
- Removed character damage vfx
- Improved floating damage numbers
Sfx/Music
Added sfx to various interactions
- Enemy death sfx
- Booster collect sfx
- Ritual site interaction sfx
Gratitude for thy support! Stay tuned for more game updates.
