 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Night Feeder update for 18 February 2024

Update V0.1.2.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13489843 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

Added Boosters that can be collected to during the run.

  • Added Hp booster
  • Added Speed booster

Visuals & UI/UX

After receiving some feedback these are the initial changes of the games visuals.

  • Changed fonts
  • Added character trail vfx
  • Removed character damage vfx
  • Improved floating damage numbers

Sfx/Music

Added sfx to various interactions

  • Enemy death sfx
  • Booster collect sfx
  • Ritual site interaction sfx

Gratitude for thy support! Join the cult! Stay tuned for more game updates. 🌟🎮

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2669391
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2669392
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link