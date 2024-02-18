 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Desktop Tourney World update for 18 February 2024

Desktop Tourney World V1.2.X Test Version Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13489680 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Year's start, all friends of the road to wait a long time, during the New Year's Eve received some players' feedback on the issue, as well as our optimization of some of the old problems, the content is as follows:

  1. Bamboo paper workshop can stack material boxes, the output automatically into the material box;
  2. the output of raw shells is back to normal, and can be obtained from more food card packs, ponds and fish ponds;
  3. Treasure and some buildings may be occupied by monsters that cannot fight normally;
  4. The problem that character cards may be lost after exiting the copy (the program adds a new security detection mechanism);
  5. After having the money box, the copper money obtained will go directly into the money box;
  6. Copper obtained from the copy will directly enter the money box after exiting the copy.
  7. To switch the beta version, select the game --> Right mouse button --> Properties --> Beta --> "None" on the right to choose the version --> 1.2.x - Experimental 1.2.x.

Finally, I wish you all a happy game, if you have any game problems, welcome to give us feedback, or join the game group 715191519 to tell us, thank you!

Changed depots in 1.2.x branch

View more data in app history for build 13489680
null Depot 2617801
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link