Desktop Tourney World V1.2.X Test Version Update Notes

New Year's start, all friends of the road to wait a long time, during the New Year's Eve received some players' feedback on the issue, as well as our optimization of some of the old problems, the content is as follows:

Bamboo paper workshop can stack material boxes, the output automatically into the material box; the output of raw shells is back to normal, and can be obtained from more food card packs, ponds and fish ponds; Treasure and some buildings may be occupied by monsters that cannot fight normally; The problem that character cards may be lost after exiting the copy (the program adds a new security detection mechanism); After having the money box, the copper money obtained will go directly into the money box; Copper obtained from the copy will directly enter the money box after exiting the copy. To switch the beta version, select the game --> Right mouse button --> Properties --> Beta --> "None" on the right to choose the version --> 1.2.x - Experimental 1.2.x.

Finally, I wish you all a happy game, if you have any game problems, welcome to give us feedback, or join the game group 715191519 to tell us, thank you!