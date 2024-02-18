- Add the mouse cursor style function, select in the character attribute cursor
- Added Config spell to open shortcut key K in Sky War Magic
- Adjust the display of trade union activity information
Idle Nine Heavens update for 18 February 2024
V1.2.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
