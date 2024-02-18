 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Nine Heavens update for 18 February 2024

V1.2.4

Share · View all patches · Build 13489679 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add the mouse cursor style function, select in the character attribute cursor
  2. Added Config spell to open shortcut key K in Sky War Magic
  3. Adjust the display of trade union activity information

Changed files in this update

Depot 2741111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link