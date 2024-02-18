 Skip to content

Spell Disk update for 18 February 2024

Spell Disk 0.9.5a hotfix

Build 13489593 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a critical issue that occurred when unequipping the Librarian Bag artifact.
  • Readjusted the rendering order of the upgrade effect to ensure it renders above the stat panel.

