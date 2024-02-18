- Fixed a critical issue that occurred when unequipping the Librarian Bag artifact.
- Readjusted the rendering order of the upgrade effect to ensure it renders above the stat panel.
Spell Disk update for 18 February 2024
Spell Disk 0.9.5a hotfix
