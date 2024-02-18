Update Log V0.1.0.0218.1

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue of black screen when triggering the workshop event on the second day after the completion of Liu San Niang's 8-heart event.

Fixed the black screen issue caused by returning to the first floor after completing the follow-up storyline of Xiao Yu's [Raise Resources] quest and triggering Han Shan's 4-heart event.

Corrected the English translation for the trigger conditions of Liu San Niang's 6-heart event.

Fixed incomplete translations in some characters' daily dialogues.

