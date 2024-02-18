 Skip to content

江城创业记 update for 18 February 2024

Update Log V0.1.0.0218.1

Bug Fixes
  • ixed the issue of black screen when triggering the workshop event on the second day after the completion of Liu San Niang's 8-heart event.
  • Fixed the black screen issue caused by returning to the first floor after completing the follow-up storyline of Xiao Yu's [Raise Resources] quest and triggering Han Shan's 4-heart event.
  • Corrected the English translation for the trigger conditions of Liu San Niang's 6-heart event.
  • Fixed incomplete translations in some characters' daily dialogues.

=======================================================

We will continue to welcome and gather feedback and suggestions from everyone. Please feel free to share your thoughts with us through the following feedback channels!

Contact Us
Email：xb@cedong.com.cn

