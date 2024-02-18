Fixes:
- Fixed an issue with collisions with police cars.
- Fixed a bug when applying stickers in the paint shop.
- Fixed a bug with interior colors for the leader of new cars.
Content:
- Added the ability to return to the profile selection from the garage.
- Added an option to mark parts in the inventory as favorites. During mass selling of parts, favorites are skipped and remain in the inventory.
- Added color variations for text on the license plate.
- Added the ability to sell an incomplete car to the junkyard.
Changes:
- Tools that served no purpose in the main garage are now hidden in the inventory.
- Utility tools in the paint shop or body shop do not appear in the main garage.
Changed files in this update