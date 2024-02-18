 Skip to content

CAR TUNE: Project update for 18 February 2024

0.6.6 v3

Share · View all patches · Build 13489533 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue with collisions with police cars.
  • Fixed a bug when applying stickers in the paint shop.
  • Fixed a bug with interior colors for the leader of new cars.

Content:

  • Added the ability to return to the profile selection from the garage.
  • Added an option to mark parts in the inventory as favorites. During mass selling of parts, favorites are skipped and remain in the inventory.
  • Added color variations for text on the license plate.
  • Added the ability to sell an incomplete car to the junkyard.

Changes:

  • Tools that served no purpose in the main garage are now hidden in the inventory.
  • Utility tools in the paint shop or body shop do not appear in the main garage.

