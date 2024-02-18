Milestone 3.0.8 Released! (Experimental)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although note they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

This is another quick patch for Milestone 3, as it turned out there were a few more bugs in 3.0.7 that needed fixing before it went public:

Bomber UFO weapons updated. The main cannon now fires faster and destroys armour more quickly, and the secondary weapon now has a much smaller fire arc but can rotate to cover the rear and sides (but not the front) of the UFO. Unescorted Bombers are therefore now weaker against agile planes like the Phantom, but keeping away from the rotating turret can be more challenging if there are escort UFOs present.

Doubled the Alenium / Alloys recovered from Alien Base missions, as they were previously very stingy compared to crash sites.

Alien missiles in the air combat now have a 0.35x damage against units that can do evasive roll; this means alien Fighters and alien Interceptors are now a bit weaker when autoresolving air combat battles.

Added tooltip description text to the Stalker Armour and Exosuit Armour.

Bugfixes: