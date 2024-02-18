 Skip to content

Tennis Elbow 4 update for 18 February 2024

Build 126 ; SubBuild 2024.2.18

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes :

  • Strike : since the previous build, your player could sometimes stick to the FH instead of switching to the BH (and vice versa), when moving left/right before hitting the ball
  • Modding : having too many outfit parts was crashing the game

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Tennis Elbow 4 Content Depot 760641
