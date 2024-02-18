 Skip to content

Last Hopeless update for 18 February 2024

[UI&Ragdoll] Add Kills UI And Modification to Ragdoll Optimization

  • optimize the dead ragdoll animation, and zombie death logic, now ragdoll could be animated longer with a little bit overhead
  • add kill indication

