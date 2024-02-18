Patch 1.0.58

I call the cards you get after you've learned every spell "Advancement" Cards but someone in the Steam forums referred to them as "Spell Mastery" cards and that's Very Good.
Either way, you can put them in chests now.
- advancement cards (Rising Sunlight, Harmonic Casting) are now able to be put into chests.
- reworked chest storage limit calculations. Vault Wonder no longer overwrites Expanded Interiors advancement
- chest cards now display their storage limits in their tooltip
- fixed compendium showing descriptions of unknown spell cards
Changed files in this update