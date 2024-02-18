 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WitchHand update for 18 February 2024

Patch 1.0.58

Share · View all patches · Build 13489307 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I call the cards you get after you've learned every spell "Advancement" Cards but someone in the Steam forums referred to them as "Spell Mastery" cards and that's Very Good.

Either way, you can put them in chests now.

  • advancement cards (Rising Sunlight, Harmonic Casting) are now able to be put into chests.
  • reworked chest storage limit calculations. Vault Wonder no longer overwrites Expanded Interiors advancement
  • chest cards now display their storage limits in their tooltip
  • fixed compendium showing descriptions of unknown spell cards

Changed files in this update

Depot 2420881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link