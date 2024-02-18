 Skip to content

Once upon a Dungeon II update for 18 February 2024

Spring is coming - time to grill sausages

Last edited by Wendy

Spring is coming, let's grill!

  • new panel: Grilling - food grilled restores twice much health
  • new enemy on commentary area
  • some recipes names were changed, better UX for some of them (player request)
  • game now playable on ultra-wide screens

