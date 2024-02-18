Spring is coming - time to grill sausages

Spring is coming, let's grill!
- new panel: Grilling - food grilled restores twice much health
- new enemy on commentary area
- some recipes names were changed, better UX for some of them (player request)
- game now playable on ultra-wide screens
