宗门与妖兽 update for 18 February 2024

v2.7

Share · View all patches · Build 13489230 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This version has undergone quite a few changes.

  1. UI has changed a lot

  2. The task system runs through all the functions.

  3. Heroes have added talents

  4. Dujie District specializes in brushing fragments

