This version has undergone quite a few changes.
-
UI has changed a lot
-
The task system runs through all the functions.
-
Heroes have added talents
-
Dujie District specializes in brushing fragments
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This version has undergone quite a few changes.
UI has changed a lot
The task system runs through all the functions.
Heroes have added talents
Dujie District specializes in brushing fragments
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update