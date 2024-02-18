Update 2/18/24

- Fix some Archivist bugs
- Fix some Queen's Pet bugs
- Improve upscaled tiles quality
- New Graves WIP song
- Wishing Pool WIP song
- Soldier Snakes should face the correct directions in cutscenes
- Fishing Spot chance to reel in coins, reduced from 50% -> 25%
- Other bug fixes
Shell of a King Playtest update for 18 February 2024
