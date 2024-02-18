 Skip to content

Shell of a King Playtest update for 18 February 2024

Update 2/18/24

  • Fix some Archivist bugs
  • Fix some Queen's Pet bugs
  • Improve upscaled tiles quality
  • New Graves WIP song
  • Wishing Pool WIP song
  • Soldier Snakes should face the correct directions in cutscenes
  • Fishing Spot chance to reel in coins, reduced from 50% -> 25%
  • Other bug fixes

