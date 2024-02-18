News for All Hotel Tycoons: A Monumental Update Awaits!

The Immortal Main Hotel: Embrace the permanence of elegance with your main hotel now becoming an eternal edifice in your burgeoning empire. The era of demolition is over; your foundational hotel will stand the test of time as you expand and embellish your luxurious retreat.

Elevated Room Servicing: Step into the shoes of meticulousness with our revamped room cleaning mechanics. It's more than just tidying up; it's about rejuvenation. Attend to the finest details, from soiled linens to faulty gadgets, ensuring each guest's stay is nothing short of perfection. Elevate your cleaning prowess and watch as it curtails XP losses linked to negligence, transforming cleanliness into a cornerstone of your success.

Introducing the Mini-Market Marvel: Venture beyond the ordinary with the introduction of a bespoke mini-market within your hotel's realm. This feature allows you to cater to your guests' every whim, selling an array of products right from the comfort of your lobby. Harness the power of your in-game hotel management software to tailor product pricing in alignment with your level, adding a new dimension to your hospitality empire.

Dynamic Daily Rates: Unleash the power of autonomy as you dictate your hotel's daily rates based on your illustrious level. The traditional constraints of room quality no longer bind you. Adjust your rates with precision through the in-game hotel management system, optimizing your revenue streams like never before.

Social Spaces Unlocked by Level: Transform your hotel into a vibrant community hub with social areas that unlock in harmony with your level progression. From pulsating discos to tranquil saunas, state-of-the-art gyms to captivating cinemas, these additions will not only elevate your guests' experience but also serve as lucrative avenues for XP and revenue generation.

Strategic Staffing Solutions: In our quest for balance and fairness, the recruitment of staff will now commence from level 4 onwards, ensuring a smooth and equitable progression for all aspiring hoteliers.

Critical Enhancements and Adjustments: We've diligently addressed the camera lock-up anomaly encountered during initial user login, enhancing the fluidity of your entry into the game world. Additionally, we've temporarily deactivated the build mode due to certain discrepancies, promising a more refined and bug-free experience in the forthcoming update.