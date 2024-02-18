 Skip to content

The Hamster's Journey update for 18 February 2024

The Hamster's Journey begins!

Build 13488998

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's finally launch day! The Hamster's Journey is now available on Steam.

It's been an intense couple of months at Rain Jam Games, but we think we've come up with something you'll have a great time with. More hats, more pants, and more worlds for Hammy Jo to explore.

For those who played The Hamster's Journey at PAX, we hope you find more of what you liked about it! In the longer term, we have a few more things on the way. Twitch mode isn't enabled in this version just yet, but we'll have more info about that soon, as well as a few other things we have up our sleeves.

In the meantime, we hope you enjoy The Hamster's Journey!

