An update 3.0.2.5 is live

Dear adventurers,

We are happy to present you with an update 3.0.2.5. We were in a hurry to fix the most annoying issues that some of you have:

Fixed:

The quest trigger for the Lighthouse quest (if players save the game and quit before entering Lighthouse right and giving items to Tony the quest doesn’t trigger anymore).

Dialogues with the NPCs in the village do not reset after the load anymore.

Family Heart quest dialogue fixed.

Missing names in the dialogues with the Lighthouse, Pirate, and Elisa.

Huge saves were created when finishing the quest for Hawk.

Fixed the fire at the old farm hose.

Issues with the multiplayer when players have a de-sync and were not able to complete the quests together.

Improvements:

Players will now get less tired during the day and will have at least 18 hours per day without falling asleep.

One but important note for the ones that experienced issues with the huge save (game save and load time is big or even crash the game): please, go to %USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/1M Bits Horde/SOTI, find the huge TXT files (400 MB+) and simply remove these TXT files only!!! Unfortunately, your quests progression will be lost, but all the items, skills, buildings, etc. progress is safe so you don’t need to get new relations, or start everything from scratch, just the questline.

Hope you will like the update.