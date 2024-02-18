Update 2024/02/18 Added ranks for wizards and warriors, and added skills for wiz

- Added rank and 2 skills for Wizard of Azaris
- Azaris Warrior rank added
- Added voice data, fagots, and thugs
- Character image added
- Added window size setting option
- Added conversations for bars, fortune tellers, inns, and armor stores in the Azaris Open District.
- Additional Japanese translated into English, arms store, fortune teller, inn, bar
- Updated batch processing for release, deleted remaining debug files
- Supporting high resolution versions of avatar images
- Added passive skill that nullifies instant death.
- You can now give Passive Skill to enemies.
- Adds instant death immunity to Mogneed.
Mainly, we are adding ranks for wizards and warriors, and wizards are adding new spells.
Also, the dialogue in the town after defeating the boss on the second floor of the Path to the Goddess has been changed.
Added option to specify window size for high resolution screens.
Changed files in this update