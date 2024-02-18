Update 2024/02/18 Added ranks for wizards and warriors, and added skills for wiz

Added rank and 2 skills for Wizard of Azaris

Azaris Warrior rank added

Added voice data, fagots, and thugs

Character image added

Added window size setting option

Added conversations for bars, fortune tellers, inns, and armor stores in the Azaris Open District.

Additional Japanese translated into English, arms store, fortune teller, inn, bar

Updated batch processing for release, deleted remaining debug files

Supporting high resolution versions of avatar images

Added passive skill that nullifies instant death.

You can now give Passive Skill to enemies.

Adds instant death immunity to Mogneed.

Mainly, we are adding ranks for wizards and warriors, and wizards are adding new spells.

Also, the dialogue in the town after defeating the boss on the second floor of the Path to the Goddess has been changed.

Added option to specify window size for high resolution screens.