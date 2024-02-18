1.16.6 beta

-
Pixel Composer now comes with CLI application
PXC.exewhich allows for executing PXC project, modifying global variables, and executing functions from the console (
PXC.exeuse the same arguments as the
PixelComposer.exebut with extra arguments).
-v,
--verboseenable verbose logging
- Persistence mode now enables interactive shell. Input will be passed to Pixel Composer as a console command.
-
-
Add command line arguments.
- The first argument is a path to the project.
-h,
--headlessruns the PXC project in headless mode (all nodes will run once, then export nodes will trigger automatically.)
-p,
--persistkeeps PXC running in the background in headless mode
-t,
--trustedtrust and runs all execute shell nodes in the project.
-s,
--server portcreate TCP server at the given port (Not tested yet).
-output <file>output debug information to a file (used for debugging)
- Global variables can now be set using command-line arguments.
- Arguments value can be array using semicolon
;to separate each value, path string can also use the wildcard
*.
Console command
-
Access through
PXC.exepersistence mode or the console panel.
-
Available commands include:
[noparse]flag [debugflag][/noparse]toggle debug flags
[noparse]set [key] [value][/noparse]set global variables
renderfull render and export
exitexit application
- general interface functions (will be listed in the future doc)
-
Interface
- [noparse][Add node] Node subaction alias now shows up when searching.[/noparse]
Node
- New Kuwahara filter node
- New Quasicrystal node
- New Gamma Map node
- New Profile node.
- New Shape map node.
- New cmd argument node.
- Add "Black" oversample mode.
- [noparse][Gradient] Add oklab. sRGB blending mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Image] Now support path array.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Mix Color] Add oklab color space.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Displace] Add separate axis option for vector and angle displace mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Displace] Add gradient mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Region fill] Draw original action is now an enum button with "above" and "behind" settings.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Region Fill] Add texture map mode.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Shape] Add level property.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Scatter] Add scale over radius, and angle range properties for uniform circular mode.[/noparse]
Bugs
- [noparse][Rotator range, random] Fix multiple controllers can be hovered at once.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Mesh warp] Fix pin data not loading.[/noparse]
- [noparse][Particle] Fix error when rendering dynamicSurface.[/noparse]
Changed depots in beta-nosteam branch