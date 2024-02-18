 Skip to content

Pixel Composer update for 18 February 2024

1.16.6 beta

Build 13488820

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

  • Pixel Composer now comes with CLI application PXC.exe which allows for executing PXC project, modifying global variables, and executing functions from the console (PXC.exe use the same arguments as the PixelComposer.exe but with extra arguments).

    • -v, --verbose enable verbose logging
    • Persistence mode now enables interactive shell. Input will be passed to Pixel Composer as a console command.

  • Add command line arguments.

    • The first argument is a path to the project.
    • -h, --headless runs the PXC project in headless mode (all nodes will run once, then export nodes will trigger automatically.)
    • -p, --persist keeps PXC running in the background in headless mode
    • -t, --trusted trust and runs all execute shell nodes in the project.
    • -s, --server port create TCP server at the given port (Not tested yet).
    • -output <file> output debug information to a file (used for debugging)
    • Global variables can now be set using command-line arguments.
    • Arguments value can be array using semicolon ; to separate each value, path string can also use the wildcard *.

Console command

  • Access through PXC.exe persistence mode or the console panel.

  • Available commands include:

    • [noparse]flag [debugflag][/noparse] toggle debug flags
    • [noparse]set [key] [value][/noparse] set global variables
    • render full render and export
    • exit exit application
    • general interface functions (will be listed in the future doc)

Interface

  • [noparse][Add node] Node subaction alias now shows up when searching.[/noparse]

Node

  • New Kuwahara filter node
  • New Quasicrystal node
  • New Gamma Map node
  • New Profile node.
  • New Shape map node.
  • New cmd argument node.
  • Add "Black" oversample mode.
  • [noparse][Gradient] Add oklab. sRGB blending mode.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Image] Now support path array.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Mix Color] Add oklab color space.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Displace] Add separate axis option for vector and angle displace mode.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Displace] Add gradient mode.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Region fill] Draw original action is now an enum button with "above" and "behind" settings.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Region Fill] Add texture map mode.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Shape] Add level property.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Scatter] Add scale over radius, and angle range properties for uniform circular mode.[/noparse]

Bugs

  • [noparse][Rotator range, random] Fix multiple controllers can be hovered at once.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Mesh warp] Fix pin data not loading.[/noparse]
  • [noparse][Particle] Fix error when rendering dynamicSurface.[/noparse]

