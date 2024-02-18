Steam Leaderboard Integration

Patch Notes:
===
Major Fixes
-
Fixed stuttering issue when landing on snails.
-
Fixed local scores not saving properly.
Major Changes
-
Implemented Steam Leaderboards
-
Added a migration button on main menu for players who are logged in to old leaderboards. This migration takes about 10 minutes. Please do not exit the game during this time.
-
Migration tool will be removed in a future update. Please make sure you migrate as soon as possible
Minor Changes
- Added one achievement
- Implemented Steam Cloud for config files
===
Thank you again everyone that has played Doggo! I am excited to continue development!!
