 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Doggo update for 18 February 2024

Steam Leaderboard Integration

Share · View all patches · Build 13488753 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:

===

Major Fixes

  • Fixed stuttering issue when landing on snails.

  • Fixed local scores not saving properly.

Major Changes

  • Implemented Steam Leaderboards

  • Added a migration button on main menu for players who are logged in to old leaderboards. This migration takes about 10 minutes. Please do not exit the game during this time.

  • Migration tool will be removed in a future update. Please make sure you migrate as soon as possible

Minor Changes

  • Added one achievement
  • Implemented Steam Cloud for config files

===

Thank you again everyone that has played Doggo! I am excited to continue development!!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2802411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link